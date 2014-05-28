Hayden Panettiere Is Pregnant: Report

Exciting news for Hayden Panettiere fans: the “Nashville” star is pregnant with her first child, according to Us Weekly!

The father is Panettiere’s fiance of about a year, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The two first met at a book party in 2009, and dated on and off before breaking things off in 2011. They rekindled their romance in 2013, and promptly got engaged.

Family’s apparently been on the brain for Panettiere for some time. The star told Glamour back in 2013: “I’ve lived a very big life, and I don’t feel my age, and I feel like I was born to be a mother.” She then added, “Motherhood is the most beautiful, exciting thing, and there’s nothing that I feel like I can’t accomplish while having children in my life.”

Panettiere’s certainly can’t have many complaints in the career department, either. Following up on the show that launched her career, “Heroes,” she’s been nominated for a Golden Globe and a Teen Choice Award for her role as singer Juliette Barnes in the hit ABC show “Nashville.” (She’s even recorded songs for the show!)

Congrats to the happy couple!