Hayden Panettiere Just Revealed the ‘Heartbreaking’ Events That Led to Signing Over Custody of Her Daughter

The hardest. Hayden Panettiere revealed the true circumstances around her daughter’s custody. The Scream actress opened up on Red Table Talk about how she relinquished her daughter’s custody to her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko.

On the September 28, 2022, episode of Red Table Talk, Hayden talked to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the “very upsetting” experience. She recalled that signing the custody papers was the “most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” Adrienne asked Hayden, “You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad?” The actress responded, “At first it was not because it wasn’t a discussion. If [Wladimir] had come to me and said, ‘I think because of where you’re at right now and your struggles that you’re having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while’ — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would’ve said ‘okay, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff like that’.”

She recalled signing the papers to give Wladimir full custody, “Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting. I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever, ever had to do in my life.” She continued, “I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn’t happen.”

Wladimir and Hayden have a seven-year-old daughter together, Kaya. In 2018, the couple split, and Kaya lived with her father in Ukraine while Hayden was recovering from postpartum depression and alcohol and drug addiction. “It was the hardest thing I could do,” she told People in July 2022. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”