Hayden Panettiere Admits She’s Gained 40 Pounds While Pregnant

It’s not every day an actress goes on record to reveal her weight, but then again, Hayden Panettiere is no ordinary actress. The petite “Nashville” star, who’s about to pop at eight months pregnant, spoke with Britain’s HELLO! Magazine about her pregnancy and impending motherhood. She got surprisingly candid with the mag, opening up about the downsides of carrying extra weight on such a small frame.

“I’m 5 feet, 2 inches and I started out at 106 pounds and guess how much I weigh now?” Panettiere asked. “Around 145 pounds. And the worst part is that my feet are still size five and they’re going, ‘What’s going on with all this weight?’ They’re about to snap from underneath me with the strain.”

But the former gymnast is lucky that her naturally muscular build has kept her upright.

“I’m still quite muscular,” she added. “So if you’re running around carrying 40 pounds of extra weight, you’re going to build extra muscle.”

While Hayden, who’s engaged to baby daddy Wladimir Klitschko, has taken to Twitter to show off her growing belly, don’t expect her to keep the extra weight on.

“I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I am not walking down the aisle 40 pounds heavier than usual in a wedding dress with a huge pregnancy belly stitched in,” she told the mag. “Not happening.”

With a month to go before she gives birth, the wise beyond her years 25-year-old is ready to be a mom.

“I’m so ready to hold my baby girl—I’m going to be a very hands-on mom,” she continued. “I’m thrilled that I am having a girl first because I feel like I know a lot about raising a strong woman. I feel very empowered myself and I think my daughter will, too.”