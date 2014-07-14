Hawaiian Prints Are Trending: How to Wear It (Plus 15 Pieces to Buy)

Now we know what you’re thinking: Hawaiian prints? Seriously? That’s my dad’s thing. While, yes, at first thought you might think that parents and tourists on vacation are the only people who are sporting Hawaiian prints these days, we are here to tell you that some of the most fashionable women around from stylists to fashion editors have been rocking the floral print this summer. Even our favorite bloggers like Aimee Song of Song of Style and Aida Domenech of Dulceida have been adding Hawaiian pieces into their outfit posts.

Lucky for you, it’s definitely not too late to hop on this trend. Whether it’s a printed dress, a cool Hawaiian t-shirt, tropical accessories, or a pair of festive shorts, there’s no limit to the ways that you can have fun with Hawaiian prints.

If you’re ready to try this trend and find some of the coolest Hawaiian print pieces out there, go ahead and click-through the slideshow above to check them out! There’s also a ton of inspiration on how to style your new Hawaiian pieces from your favorite bloggers!