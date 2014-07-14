StyleCaster
Hawaiian Prints Are Trending: How to Wear It (Plus 15 Pieces to Buy)

Kristen Bousquet
by
Now we know what you’re thinking: Hawaiian prints? Seriously? That’s my dad’s thing. While, yes, at first thought you might think that parents and tourists on vacation are the only people who are sporting Hawaiian prints these days, we are here to tell you that some of the most fashionable women around from stylists to fashion editors have been rocking the floral print  this summer. Even our favorite bloggers like Aimee Song of Song of Style and Aida Domenech of Dulceida have been adding Hawaiian pieces into their outfit posts.

Lucky for you, it’s definitely not too late to hop on this trend. Whether it’s a printed dress, a cool Hawaiian t-shirt, tropical accessories, or a pair of festive shorts, there’s no limit to the ways that you can have fun with Hawaiian prints.

If you’re ready to try this trend and find some of the coolest Hawaiian print pieces out there, go ahead and click-through the slideshow above to check them out! There’s also a ton of inspiration on how to style your new Hawaiian pieces from your favorite bloggers!

1 of 31

One of the biggest trends of the summer? Hawaiian prints. Scroll through for inspiration from our favorite personal style bloggers on how to wear the trend, plus pieces to buy to get on trend!

Photo: Dulceida

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Short In Hawaiian Print; $32 at asos.com

Photo: Brunette Braid

ASOS T-Shirt in Hawaiian Print; $30 at asos.com

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Isaac Harris

Emma Cook Women's Hawaii Jumpsuit; $173 at coggles.com

Photo: My Small Wardrobe

MSGM tropical fern print T-shirt; $106 at matchesfashion.com

Photo: Knocked Up Fabulous

Cropped Hawaiian Button Down; $118 at shoplesnouvelles.com

Photo: Gvozdishe

Miss Selfridge Hawaiian Print Wrap Playsuit; $66 at johnlewis.com

Photo: The Golden Diamonds

ASOS Pencil Skirt in Hawaiian Print; $42 at asos.com

Photo: Style Heroine

ASOS Hawaii Palm Placement Body-Conscious Print Dress; $42 at asos.com

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Motel Folly Crop Top in Tropical Hawaii; $30 at motelrocks.com

Photo: Marilyn's Closet

Hawaiian Print Shorts; $34 at djpremium.com

Photo: Song of Style

Hawaiian Print T-Shirt; $42 at missselfridge.com

Photo: Pinterest/Jennifer Elaine

Latoya Bright Hawaiian Print Cross Back Bralet; $20 at boohoo.com

Photo: Jazzabelle's Diary

Charles Anastase James Dean Floral Neoprene T-Shirt; $437 at lagarconne.com

Photo: Viva Luxury

Hype Sweatshirt With Hula Hawaiian Floral Logo Print; $77 at asos.com

Photo: My Showroom

River Island red tropical print grandad collar shirt; $52 at riverisland.com

