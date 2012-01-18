Have A Zen Moment And Check Out This Yoga Video

It’s that time of the week when it’s getting pretty hard to find a little inner peace — and even more difficult to get our lazy booties to the gym. Thankfully, Equinox has us covered. Yoga instructorBriohny Smyth created a video showing a sequence of arm balancing techniques she acquired from 15 years of yoga practice.

If this video doesn’t make you want to pick up your yoga mat and head to the gym, we don’t know what will. Time to shut off the computer and do some mid-afternoon stretches! Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!

Image courtesy of Health Yoga.