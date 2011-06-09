Have W Magazine & The Rodarte Girls Found The Next Tavi?

The Rodarte sisters are very fond of kiddies rocking their custom clothesmost famously Tavi and Dakota and Elle Fanningand now a 6-year-old tyke named Gabrielle Govan was featured online wearing a little blue and white-speckled number. Govan was photographed in the offices of W magazine sporting her custom Rodarte dress, striking poses with a matching headband from the fashion closet and holding an issue of W, while giving serious face.

This little one not only wears custom Rodarte dresses, but she also lunched with W‘s Editor-in-Chief Stefano Tonchi at The Lambs Club while on a trip in New York with her mother. Although she is just now learning to write complete sentences in first grade, it seems possible that in no time she will dethrone Tavi by becoming the youngest fashion writer ever by the age of eight.

All photos from W magazine editor’s blog.