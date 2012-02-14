Have A Very Happy Valentine’s Day From ‘Hunger Games’

Happy Valentine’s Day, kids! Whether your boyfriend will be surprising you by sending a Birkin stuffed with roses to your office, or if you’ll be treating yourself to a vat of baked ziti in light of your recent break-up, it should certainly be an interesting holiday.

Anyway, The Hunger Games has made this day even more epic by sending out Valentine’s Day greetings to raise awareness (as if that’s necessary) of the film’s upcoming release on March 23rd. The fine folks at EW posted a picture of the white rose and accompanying card, which states:

“From all of us here in the Capitol, I would like to wish you a happy Valentine’s Day and a happy Hunger Games.

I’ll see you on March 23rd.

President Coriolanus Snow”

I don’t think I’ve ever felt so envious.