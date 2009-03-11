Have a Piece of the King of Pop

Michael Jackson is suddenly my mind again. He appears on the arm of Anna Selezneva in this month’s V magazine. Well, at least a wax figurine of him does. The spread, shot by Terry Richardson, titled “Idolatry”, takes place in Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum which is frankly the closest I’m ever getting to holding hands with George Clooney.

Next month, Julien’s will also be auctioning off some of the gloved wonder’s belongings, including clothes that he wore in the 80’s. The auction catalog is even available online. An entire tour outfit for $600, yes please!