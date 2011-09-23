Have One On Us: Milan Fashion Week Inspired Cocktails

As Fashion Week heats up in Milan, we have a feeling you might need something cool to sip on.
Fashion week can be brutal, and sometimes just a silly little beer won’t cut it.
You might not make it to Milan Fashion Week, but at least you’ll be able to enjoy some MFW-inspired cocktails.
Flip through the recipes in the slideshow above and mix one up — it’s on us!
Milan Magic: 1 oz. SKYY Vodka, 1.5 oz. X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, ¼ oz. Coconut Rum, ½ oz. Pear Juice, ½ oz. Pineapple Juice.
Combine ingredients in shaker with ice. Pour and serve. Garnish with a slice of pineapple.
A Milan Day Lemonade: One 64 oz. bottle Genesis Today Superfruit Lemonade, 1 cup fresh basil leaves (8 sprigs), 8 oz. cucumber vodka (optional), Cucumbers, sliced to garnish.
Combine ingredients in large pitcher. Let steep for 45 minutes. Add ice and serve. Make ice cubes using Genesis Today Superfruit Lemonade to keep your drink from watering down.