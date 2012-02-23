Have Kanye West & Anna Wintour Kissed & Made Up?

When Kanye West debuted his eponymous collection at the last Paris Fashion Week, critics were divided (to put it politely). I happened to like some of the pieces, but I’m also the kind of person who probably would buy a $10,000 fur backpack if I had the cash lying around. But really, who cares what I think? Some of the most powerful people in fashion (for better or worse) were not thrilled.

Anna Wintour famously refused to comment, and as we all know, silence means everything. Anyway, it seems that Miss Wintour has gotten past his collection, as she has allowed him to appear in the pages of her magazinealongside famed Givenchy designer Ricardo Tisci.

In the spread, entitled “Tisci’s Time,” Tisci appears alongside some of his most iconic muses (Liv Tyler, Florence Welch, Karolina Kurkova, Liya Kebede, and naturally, a shirtless Yeezy). If you don’t follow Kanye’s fashion, then you probably don’t know that he’s all about the Givenchy (see picture above — in fact, him and Liv showed up to that show wearing the same outfit). Tisci was even responsible for art direction on Yeezy and Jay-Z‘s collaboration album, Watch the Throne.

Well, we’re not sure what exactly this means for Kanye’s fashion career, but if he’s making moves like this, we can only hope it’s on the up and up.