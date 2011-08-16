StyleCaster
To Have and Hold: 20 Great Fall Clutches $200 and Under!

For Fall, everyone from Marc Jacobs to Alexander Wang and Jason Wu showed clutches on the runway, making smaller hand-held bags one of the season’s top accessories trends. Just big enough for your essentials but small enough to be coddled, these little numbers are a light and refreshing change from your typical carryall.

The other twist this season is that it’s even OK to carry handbags with longer handles as a clutch, just make sure to tuck in or fold the handle out of the way so you can hold the body more naturally. So go ahead and test out this trend, whether you want to invest in a patent colorblock number or convertible leather cross-body!

Click through to see some of our favorite clutches (and clutchable bags!) of the season, all priced $200 or under!

Above, Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang FW11 bags on the runway. Photos: Imaxtree.

Alexander Wang silver lambskin wristlet, $195, at Alexander Wang

BCBGeneration envelope clutch, $68, at Piperlime

Zara leather coltskin clutch bag, $99.90, at Zara stores

Zara city messenger bag, $79.90, at Zara stores

Topshop grey leather scalloped metal bag, $80, at Topshop

Rebecca Minkoff leather crossbody bag, $150, at Amazon

Coach Kristin patent leather wristlet, $108, at Coach

Michael Michael Kors leather envelope bag, $200, at Net-A-Porter

Ralph Lauren Collection fringed suede clutch, $195, at Net-A-Porter

Collina Strada suede fringe clutch, $160, at Far Fetch

J. J. Winters leather zipper clutch, $195, at Revolve Clothing

Rebecca Minkoff mini M.A.C. crossbody clutch, $195, at Nordstrom

3.1 Phillip Lim neoprene zip clutch, $175, at La Garçonne

Kate Spade striped patent leather pouchette, $100, at Zappos Couture

Rugby Ralph Lauren croc-embossed portfolio, $148, at Rugby

Asos leather portfolio clutch, $94.81, at Asos

Aldo crossbody bag, $38, at Aldo

Cleobella leather Aliya clutch, $108 (on sale), at Revolve Clothing

Need Supply Co. bag with chain, $65, at Need Supply Co.

Asos cotton and jute monogram clutch, $51.72, at Asos

