To Have and Hold: 20 Great Fall Clutches $200 and Under!

For Fall, everyone from Marc Jacobs to Alexander Wang and Jason Wu showed clutches on the runway, making smaller hand-held bags one of the season’s top accessories trends. Just big enough for your essentials but small enough to be coddled, these little numbers are a light and refreshing change from your typical carryall.

The other twist this season is that it’s even OK to carry handbags with longer handles as a clutch, just make sure to tuck in or fold the handle out of the way so you can hold the body more naturally. So go ahead and test out this trend, whether you want to invest in a patent colorblock number or convertible leather cross-body!

Click through to see some of our favorite clutches (and clutchable bags!) of the season, all priced $200 or under!

Above, Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang FW11 bags on the runway. Photos: Imaxtree.