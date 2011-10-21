Have A Happy, Boozy Halloween Thanks To SamSara Café

No matter what you’re doing for Halloween, you want to do it up in style. Personally, I haven’t dressed up since I was a teenager, but I’m thinking of breaking the mold this year and maybe throwing together some sort of Bruce Jenner ensemble in honor of my limitless obsession of all things Kardashian. Anyway, enough about me! When you’re making plans for the spookiest night of the year, how about classing it up this time around and start by ditching the stale tortilla chips and Jungle Juice?

This is where SamSara Caf comes in. The new restaurant in New York City’s Financial District is the latest from head chef Joshua Elliott, who previously worked at Lower East Side hot spot the Stanton Social. We chatted about some fun snacks to serve and cocktails to make that will provide a wee bit more elegance to a sometimes drunkingly bleak “I’ve eaten so many Snickers minis I think I’m going to hurl” kind of evening.

Snacktime Must: Switch out the typical party fare for some Truffle Rosemary Popcorn, which they actually serve at the restaurant (yum!). You can take your favorite popcorn brand and just sprinkle on some truffle salt and rosemary for a delicious take on a classic treat. It’s a little bit of an investment, but serve truffle anything and your guests will totally freak out.

As for cocktails, check the gallery above for a few (quirky) seasonal suggestions. With names like the Shirley Temple of Doom and The Great Pumpkin, you just know you’re in for a ghoulishly good time no matter where the night leads.

