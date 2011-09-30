Have a Cocktail with Anna & Karl in Paris!

If you’re lucky enough to be in the most romantic city in the world for Paris Fashion Week, why not hobnob with some of the fashion industry’s elite at Vogue Paris‘ pop-up bar at the trs chic Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

Known to be quite a “social fashion epicenter,” one can easily rub shoulders with runway models, designers and Vogue editors while sipping on some champagne (and we’re talking the quality type, not this Andr nonsense).

And for the ladies, don’t forget to also swing by the Lancme Makeup Station for a quick complimentary touch up (by appointment) and some Parisian-style beauty advice (we’re guessing they’re big fans of liquid eye-liner and red lipstick).

Plus, you might even run into Karl Lagerfeld, Karolina Kurkova, actress-slash-model Audrey Marnay, V Magazine’s Stephen Gan, Carine Roitfeld, or fellow actress-slash-model Angela Lindvall, who all made appearances at the Vogue pop-up bar last year.

The bar is open from 11 AM to 2 AM every day between now until October 8th, so be sure to swing by this classy joint to have the rare opportunity to brag to your friends back home that you got to throw a few drinky drinks back with Anna, Karl and (fingers crossed) Kanye West!