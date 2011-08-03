Have an iPad? Love Fashion? Here Are The Apps You Need Now!

Fashion industry insiders have had a love affair with the iPad since its launch last year, but it has taken a while for great applications to be developed that actually take advantage of the medium’s stunning visuals and interactivity. Now, there are so many great apps geared towards fashionistas, for both work and play.

Here are the top five iPad apps we are obsessed with right now:

1. Style.com‘s app is many stylists’ go-to fashion reference. The minimalist graphics and fast scrolling makes doing runway requests a cinch, while party photos and slick videos complete the package. (Free)

2. Moodboard for iPad is a great collage-making tool. Crop and edit images online, add text, and share your creations online with ease. You might never touch another glue stick again! ($9.99)

3. Sketchbook Pro is great for drawing images on the go, whether you’re a professional illustrator or just one of those editors who like to make visual notes when watching runway shows. Makes good use of the iPad’s expansive touch screen! ($4.99)

4. Gilt Groupe‘s application makes shopping the flash site super fast and easy. The graphics load quickly and checking out is a breeze. (Free)

5. Elle Collections‘ iPad preview comes out twice a year, and includes highlights of the beloved print edition. Playful collages, interactive features (think accessories that rotate with the flick of your finger), and directional content make this a fashion lover’s must-read, whether you already know the season’s trends or not. (Free)

Photo: The latest Elle Collections preview app.