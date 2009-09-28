HauteLook Fashion Week Suite: Hangin’ Where It’s Haute

HauteLook, the members-only sample sale site, teamed up with publicist Serena Merriman and designer Nina Freudenberger to create a one-of-a-kind fashion week suite (and retreat).

My post-Fashion Week favorite song is by Boys Like Girls & Taylor Swift. It’s called “Two is Better Than One,” a maxim that undoubtedly applies to the fierce (and not tranny!) duo of Serena Merriman (a dead ringer for Serena Van der Woodsen) and Nina Freudenberger. The former La Force + Stevens publicist is not only a senior editor at asmallmagazine.com, but also continually surprises New York with her out-of-the-box marketing creations. The latter is a renowned interior decorator and owner of the go-to boutique for fashionistas feeling nesty, Haus Interiors. When their powers combine…well there’s no Captain Planet, but there’s most definitely something larger than life.

The HauteLook lounge was no exception, located in the Terrace Loft of the incomparably placed Bryant Park Hotel. The amped-up hotel suite was sponsored by my favorite frugalista guilty pleasure website, hautelook.com. Freudenberger tricked out the space with trippy Tibi wallpaper, low slung couches, and oversized planters on the outdoor patio, where attendees could get their daily nicotine fix while overlooking the tents. Ostensibly, the space was a blogger’s lounge (I did some of my out.com diary), with shiny magenta Sony laptops scattered around for the motley crew of international writers. In reality, the setup was also an event space cum gifting suite, with high energy music (from Buddha Bar to Cobra Starship), cocktails by Double Cross Vodka and Y Water, a fragrance bar by Comptoir Sud Pacifique, and “put me in a coffin because I just died” seriously sick MyBluBlockers sunglasses in the best Skittle’s colors.

If that hasn’t made you jealous, the girls also put together a killer list of Fashion Week parties–some highlights include Kelly Bensimon‘s daytime debut of her baubles, the Lulu Frost and Abraxas Rex presentation, Alvin Valley‘s maje men’s launch with Luigi Tadini, Euan Rellie, and Antony Todd, and my fave, Lucy Sykes‘ kids event for her new clothing line, with the coolest kid in NYC, Titus. Despite their taxing schedule, Serena and Nina both managed to look like “easy, breezy, beautiful” covergirls. Next year, we know it’s going to be even bigger, better and yes, I said it, hauter.

Kelly Rutherford, Sarah Wynter, Lucy Sykes and Katie Brown at the Lucy Sykes and Katie Brown Kids Event.

Kelly Bensimon

Lisa Salzer and Alvin Valley