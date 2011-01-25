Haute Couture Spring 2011 Day 2: Chanel, Givenchy, Valentino

Karl’s Chanel Haute Couture is all pastel etherealness, and a serious move towards the tunic over skinny pants trend that’s quickly emerging. Sheers, pinks, purples and embellishments round out an airy, delicate 66 look collection that ended with Kristen McMenamy in a feathered bridal gown and even included some denim.

Ricardo Tisci took a turn away from all of his past gothic loveliness at Givenchy for a bit of lightness as well, with intensely elaborate all white and cream creations showcasing artful, bright, organic wing inspired back designs. Not to be such a cliche, but these looks are fashion as sculpture – precise yet soft and feathered, not architectural. In a word, gorgeous and here’s hoping Daphne Guinness or Anna Dello Russo opts for one of those day-glo neon Viking hats come February fashion weeks.

Valentino didn’t buy into the whole lightness of being for the over $100K dresses market, instead going bold, almost rocker with some intense color and super fitted looks. Etheral chicks need not apply, though some metallics fill the less in your face quota and the wrap around shoes are amaze. What do you think the sheer blindfolds mean? Maybe they’re to put over your rich husband’s face when the credit card bill comes.