Haute Couture: Gaultier’s Parisian Punk, Valentino For Swift

The Haute Couture loveliness in Paris is winding down in order to give a little break before Fashion Month madness ensues (except Pre-Fall is still trickling in fashion is full of such hard little worker bees!) so we’ve got a day three round-up of the best to date.

Elie Saab often gets relegated to this guy who makes pretty red carpet dresses but plays it way safe all the time assessment. I think that’s underselling him a bit, especially when you look at the incredibly exquisite collection of gowns with intricate detail, in a range of blush tones that hurt my heart they’re so, yes, pretty that he offered for Spring 2011 Couture. Maybe I’ve gone soft, but I find them lovely and ethereal and if I were Rachel Zoe I’d put Anne Hathaway in one.

Franck Sorbier has actually been around for some time, but isn’t always a part of the conversation. His designs are highly creative though, always rather whimsical and a bit unexpected, which I happen to appreciate.

Jean Paul Gaultier is always part of the conversation, and he works very hard to stay there. Fashion’s bad boy may be a man in his late 50s now, but he hasn’t lost touch with his inner edge. For Spring 2011, he was inspired by punk cancan,” which translated to tartans and mesh on dresses that would almost fit in at the Moulin Rouge, if it weren’t for the tartans and mesh and all. Also, androgynous beauty whose bod we can’t believe is a man’s, Andrej Pejic was Gaultier’s lovely bride which is amazing.

Maxime Simons made his anxiously awaited first walk in Paris with a romantic collection somewhat inspired by Sofia Coppolas Marie Antoinette. I’m loving the blazer over gown look, personally.

And speaking of romance, Valentino’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli made their Parisian catwalk all fluttering organzas, floral decals, Shakespearean collars and gowns that would be perfectly at home on Taylor Swift. It was a step away from the label’s namesake designer’s approach, save for some red gowns, but otherwise it was a light and airy ride which seems to be the idea for Spring so far.