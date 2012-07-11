10 Best Tracks from Haute Couture Fashion Week

The first week of July brought many exciting new designs from our favorite labels to the runways of Paris during the Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012/2013 presentations. From Margiela‘s intricate crystal masks to Raf Simon‘s impressive debut at Christian Dior, this was a big week of exciting firsts and innovative visions. Although the designs are the real stars of the show, the music plays a huge supporting role in completing the spectacle.
We’ve checked out the awesome variety of tracks used in this year’s shows and rounded up our favorites. From pared-down indie rock remixes to hauntingly beautiful piano soundtracks, each show took a unique approach to ensure that the music captured the essence of the collections and brought the audience a truly unforgettable experience.
Listen to our favorite ten tracks from Haute Couture Fashion Week below and for more music from the shows (as well as download links), make sure to check out Lartigue Media. Let us know which tracks are your favorite in the comments section underneath!
Chanel: “In the Grace of Your Love (Pional Remix)” by The Rapture
Christophe Josse: “Hot Knife” by Fiona Apple
Valentino: “Where is my Mind? (Maxence Cyrin Piano Cover)” by The Pixies
Givenchy: “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Roisin Murphy
Elie Saab: “Bloom (Jamie XX Rework Part 3)” by Radiohead
Giambattista Valli: “Dance For Me Wallis” by Abel Korzeniowski
Yiqing Yin: “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li
Christian Dior: “Windowlicker” by Aphex Twin
Alexandre Vauthier: “Beez In The Trap” by Nicki Minaj
Jean Paul Gaultier: “Standin’ in the Rain” by Electric Light Orchestra
