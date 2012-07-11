10 Best Tracks from Haute Couture Fashion Week

The first week of July brought many exciting new designs from our favorite labels to the runways of Paris during the Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012/2013 presentations. From Margiela‘s intricate crystal masks to Raf Simon‘s impressive debut at Christian Dior, this was a big week of exciting firsts and innovative visions. Although the designs are the real stars of the show, the music plays a huge supporting role in completing the spectacle.

We’ve checked out the awesome variety of tracks used in this year’s shows and rounded up our favorites. From pared-down indie rock remixes to hauntingly beautiful piano soundtracks, each show took a unique approach to ensure that the music captured the essence of the collections and brought the audience a truly unforgettable experience.

Listen to our favorite ten tracks from Haute Couture Fashion Week below and for more music from the shows (as well as download links), make sure to check out Lartigue Media. Let us know which tracks are your favorite in the comments section underneath!

Chanel: “In the Grace of Your Love (Pional Remix)” by The Rapture

Christophe Josse: “Hot Knife” by Fiona Apple

Valentino: “Where is my Mind? (Maxence Cyrin Piano Cover)” by The Pixies

Givenchy: “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Roisin Murphy

Elie Saab: “Bloom (Jamie XX Rework Part 3)” by Radiohead

Giambattista Valli: “Dance For Me Wallis” by Abel Korzeniowski

Yiqing Yin: “I Follow Rivers” by Lykke Li

Christian Dior: “Windowlicker” by Aphex Twin

Alexandre Vauthier: “Beez In The Trap” by Nicki Minaj

Jean Paul Gaultier: “Standin’ in the Rain” by Electric Light Orchestra

[Image via nj.com]