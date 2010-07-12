Haute Couture Fall 2010 Finale: Dior’s Gorgeous Garden Ladies

It’s time to say au revoir to haute couture week and in its frothy wake, we have more than a few memorable moments. From loopy hair at Jean Paul Gaultier, to Chanel’s feminine ladies with demure hemlines, couture is the stuff of fashion fantasies. But when it comes to dreamland designing, no one does it better than madcap John Galliano at Christian Dior. Check out his wild blooms of color in the slideshow above and let me know what you think in the comments!

All images: Imaxtree

Related:

Chanel Haute Couture Roars Down The Runway

Haute Couture Street Style Special: Bryan Boy, Models And More