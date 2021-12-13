Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Are Already Rocking These 2022 Hat Trends

Scroll To See More Images

When getting dressed, I like to consider myself an outfit optimist. If I’m reaching for a hat, it is never with the intention of hiding a bad hair day (although that is a perk), but with the purpose of highlighting a good outfit day and taking it one step further. Hats require minimal effort but give maximum impact, which I’m sure we all want to incorporate into our getting-ready process. Luckily, supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber seem to be on board with wearing more hats in 2022, as they were both just spotted wearing one of my favorite 2022 hat trends, the patterned knit cap.

Beanie or bucket, I love a knit hat because it works for every season. If you’re looking for an accessory to last the full year, the knit bucket hat is a top contender, but if you want a more classic look, the tried-and-true baseball cap always works. Both styles are casual and will pair with my favorite 2022 sneaker trends. Hello, sporty spice!

However, some of the best 2022 hat trends are geared towards the winter and spring in particular, so they’re perfect for trying right now. You’ll want to jump on these quickly before it gets too warm to rock a head of faux fur! Between 1600s-inspired trapper hats and balaclavas originating in 1854, you’ll find it easy to memorize the history of fashion when it is literally on your head. Insert thinking cap pun here.

Having trouble keeping track? Don’t worry, I’ve included the spark notes version below with the five biggest hat trends of 2022.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Patterned Knits

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid both posted IG pics wearing colorful knit hats this past weekend which is all the info you need to know that this trend will be everywhere in 2022. The models sported patterned hats in natural settings (Hailey on beach and Bella in the country) but the style will look just as cool for an urban street style moment.

Mimi Knit Bucket Hat

This checkered bucket hat is a great option if you want to channel Mrs. Bieber.

Sweater Knit Bucket Hat

This colorful hat will automatically match everything in your closet (wardrobe staples should be fun!).

Balaclava

Are you planning on spending 2022 on a mountain? Doesn’t matter! The balaclava is the most functional, fashion-forward accessory trending in the new year. Quick history lesson: British troops wore the knit hoods to keep warm at the Battle of Balaclava in 1854. Fashion is cyclical and they are finally back!

Knit Balaclava

This balaclava is sure to keep you warm since it almost covers your whole face. The tangerine hue will help you dream of sunnier days ahead.

Jacquard Knit Hood

I love the pattern on this balaclava. Pair it with a neutral sweater for a fully fashionable knit look.

Batter Up

While baseball caps are a huge 2022 trend, they will never go out of style! They are the epitome of effortless style and can be worn in any non-office setting to give your ensemble a more laid-back look.

Adjustable Cotton Twill Hat

New Balance sneakers will continue to be an IT girl shoe and there’s no reason the trend can’t live on your head too with this hat!

Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap

Carhartt is a TikTok favorite brand at the moment, so this baseball cap with a breathable mesh back is perfect for daily wear.

Ear Muffs

With the recent resurgence of UGG boots (hallelujah), it’s no surprise that ear muffs are making a comeback too! All things fluffy are a major must-have—and although these technically aren’t hats, I’ll allow it because the look is everywhere right now. Ear muffs are so cozy and soundproof, you won’t even be able to hear all the compliments you get.

Shaggy Faux Fur Earmuffs

The shag texture of these Free People earmuffs is so fun and they come in 3 different colors.

Embroidered Logo Earmuffs

If you’ve already purchased the platform UGG slippers, it’s only fair that you buy the matching earmuffs.

Trapper Hats

Hunting is definitely not my thing, but I can get behind a faux fur trapper hat. Originating in the 1600s by trappers, this hat is designed to keep you warm in the most shocking temperatures. In modern times, this hat can keep you warm at tailgates, on coffee runs and of course, en route to your weekly adventure at the nearest Zara.

White Faux Fur Trapper Hat

The pom-pom ties on this faux fur trapper are the cutest. Choose between snow white or a caramel brown.

Black Faux Fur Trapper Hat

The luxe black faux fur on this trapper gives it an evening wear vibe. Wear it on a cold night out!