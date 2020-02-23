StyleCaster
Cowboy Hats, Berets, & More: Get The Scoop On 2020's Top Hat Trends

Bella Gerard
Photo: WWD/Shutterstock

Bad hair day? Don’t worry, you’ll literally never have to show the top of your head ever again. There are a ton of 2020 hat trends to try out, from major statements like cowboy hats and turbans to more low-key, wearable picks like berets and bucket hats—yes, I said bucket hats. They made it all the way to Fashion Week! Can you believe?

Seriously, though. Statement-making toppers were all over the biggest runways, from LaQuan Smith to Christian Siriano to Marc Jacobs, and while the designers paired them with equally gorgeous attire, it’s no secret that a hat can jazz up an otherwise basic look, too. If you’re stuck in a boring-top-and-jeans rut, consider investing in a new hat (Or two, or three…) and see just how quickly it elevates your look. Plus, like I said, you’ll never have to worry about a bad hair day again. Read on for the biggest hat trends of the year, plus a few options you’ll want to Add to Cart.

1. Berets

nyfw hat trends Zimmermann berets

WWD/Shutterstock

We love a little Parisian flair! Models at the Libertine, Marc Jacobs, Zimmerman, and Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2020 shows donned all types of berets, from floppy to structured to leather daddy chic. Spoiler alert: You don’t need to book a trip to France to copy this look ASAP.

2020 hat trends amazon beret

Chapeau

Chapeau Classic Wool Beret $6.99
buy it
2020 hat trends amazon beret

Ximkee

Ximkee Pearl Wool Beret $12.39
buy it
2020 hat trends amazon beret

WETOO

WETOO Leather Cap $14.99
buy it

 

2. Cowboy Hats

2020 hat trends chiara Boni cowboy hat

WWD/Shutterstock

When I saw these cowboy hats coming down the runway at Chiara Boni’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, I knew right then and there I’d be rocking this look to the tune of “Old Town Road” all year long. Try and stop me.

2020 hat trends cowboy amazon

Lisianthus

Lisianthus Felt Western Cowboy Hat $18.99
buy it
2020 hat trends cowboy amazon

Enimay

Enimay Pinch Front Cowboy Hat $24.99
buy it
2020 hat trends cowboy amazon

Stampede

Stampede Calico Queen Cowboy Hat $83.99
buy it

3. Bucket Hats

2020 hat trends elie tahari bucket hats

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Bucket hats started gaining popularity in fall and winter of 2019, but Elie Tahari’s Spring/Summer 2020 show confirmed that they’ll remain cool in 2020, too. The best part about bucket hats is that they low-key go with everything. Need proof? Rock the Adidas logo’ed hat below with a street style ensemble, the leopard-print Loeffler Randall version with an LBD, and the terrycloth Kangol version to the beach with your best bikini.

 

2020 hat trends bucket hat

Adidas

Adidas Unisex Bucket Hat $30
buy it
2020 hat trends bucket hat

Loeffler Randall

Loeffler Randall Leopard Bucket Hat $60
buy it

 

2020 hat trends bucket hat

Kangol

Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat $63
buy it

4. Wide Brim Hats

2020 hat trends christian siriano wide brim

WWD/Shutterstock

I truly never thought I’d want to wear anything even remotely similar to a tophat, but Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2020 show changed my mind. Models wore flat-topped, ultra-wide-brim hats in the same fabrics as their luxe gowns, and while I don’t have many a gown in my future, I might have to have a few wide brim hats. It’s safe to say I won’t be rocking such dramatic styles IRL, but there are certainly some toned-down versions worth trying.

2020 hat trends wide brim

Windsor

Windsor Wide Brim Boater Hat $15.90
buy it
2020 hat trends wide brim

Urban Outfitters

UO Flat Brim Felt Fedora $44
buy it
2020 hat trends wide brim

NYFashion101

NYFashion101 Wide Brim Hat $44.99
buy it

5. Fashion Turbans

2020 hat trends libertine turban

Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The ultimate cool-girl hat trend to try this year is the turban, as spotted at L’Agence and Libertine’s Fall/Winter 2020 shows. While one model at L’Agence rocked the gold lamé version of my wildest dreams, models at Libertine paired colorful, almost graffiti-patterned turbans with matching scarves around their necks. Dreamy.

2020 hat trends turban

Charm

Charm Beige Fashion Turban $14.22
buy it
2020 hat trends turban

Babeyond

Babeyond Turban With Crystal Brooch $12.99
buy it

 

2020 hat trends turban

ASOS Design

ASOS Design Knot Front Hat $19
buy it

6. Faux Fur

2020 hat trends laquan smith

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

I’ve been a longtime lover of faux fur coats, but LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection introduced me to faux fur accessories, and honey, I’m hooked. As far as cold winters go, this is a great trend to try, but I have a feeling I’ll be experiencing a few additional sweaty-headed days in the name of rocking this trend year-round. Judge me not.

2020 hat trends faux fur topshop

Topshop

Topshop Faux Fur Bucket Hat $30
buy it
2020 hat trends faux fur eugenia kim

Eugenia Kim

Eugenia Kim Mishka Hat $178.50
buy it

 

2020 hat trends faux fur Kangol

Kangol

Kangol Faux Fur Bucket Hat $70
buy it

7. Embellished Hats

2020 hat trends christian Cowan embellished

Megan Cencula/WWD/Shutterstock

Last but not least, a trend with which your imagination can run wild. Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2020 show featured the most luxurious gem-coated caps, and they were pretty much as close to an everyday tiara as one could hope for. Sadly, there’s nothing quite like this on the market right now, so if the below bedazzled options don’t suit you, you might have to grab a glue gun and DIY yourself something similar.

2020 hat trends embellished

Maryjane Claverol

Maryjane Claverol Malibu Beaded Turban $410
buy it
2020 hat trends embellished

Kikiriki

Kikiriki Crystal Stone Mesh Beanie $19.90
buy it
2020 hat trends embellished

AKIRA

AKIRA Rhinestone Bucket Hat $34.90
buy it

