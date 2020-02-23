Cowboy Hats, Berets, & More: Get The Scoop On 2020’s Top Hat Trends

Scroll To See More Images

Bad hair day? Don’t worry, you’ll literally never have to show the top of your head ever again. There are a ton of 2020 hat trends to try out, from major statements like cowboy hats and turbans to more low-key, wearable picks like berets and bucket hats—yes, I said bucket hats. They made it all the way to Fashion Week! Can you believe?

Seriously, though. Statement-making toppers were all over the biggest runways, from LaQuan Smith to Christian Siriano to Marc Jacobs, and while the designers paired them with equally gorgeous attire, it’s no secret that a hat can jazz up an otherwise basic look, too. If you’re stuck in a boring-top-and-jeans rut, consider investing in a new hat (Or two, or three…) and see just how quickly it elevates your look. Plus, like I said, you’ll never have to worry about a bad hair day again. Read on for the biggest hat trends of the year, plus a few options you’ll want to Add to Cart.

1. Berets

We love a little Parisian flair! Models at the Libertine, Marc Jacobs, Zimmerman, and Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2020 shows donned all types of berets, from floppy to structured to leather daddy chic. Spoiler alert: You don’t need to book a trip to France to copy this look ASAP.

2. Cowboy Hats

When I saw these cowboy hats coming down the runway at Chiara Boni’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, I knew right then and there I’d be rocking this look to the tune of “Old Town Road” all year long. Try and stop me.

3. Bucket Hats

Bucket hats started gaining popularity in fall and winter of 2019, but Elie Tahari’s Spring/Summer 2020 show confirmed that they’ll remain cool in 2020, too. The best part about bucket hats is that they low-key go with everything. Need proof? Rock the Adidas logo’ed hat below with a street style ensemble, the leopard-print Loeffler Randall version with an LBD, and the terrycloth Kangol version to the beach with your best bikini.

4. Wide Brim Hats

I truly never thought I’d want to wear anything even remotely similar to a tophat, but Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2020 show changed my mind. Models wore flat-topped, ultra-wide-brim hats in the same fabrics as their luxe gowns, and while I don’t have many a gown in my future, I might have to have a few wide brim hats. It’s safe to say I won’t be rocking such dramatic styles IRL, but there are certainly some toned-down versions worth trying.

5. Fashion Turbans

The ultimate cool-girl hat trend to try this year is the turban, as spotted at L’Agence and Libertine’s Fall/Winter 2020 shows. While one model at L’Agence rocked the gold lamé version of my wildest dreams, models at Libertine paired colorful, almost graffiti-patterned turbans with matching scarves around their necks. Dreamy.

6. Faux Fur

I’ve been a longtime lover of faux fur coats, but LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection introduced me to faux fur accessories, and honey, I’m hooked. As far as cold winters go, this is a great trend to try, but I have a feeling I’ll be experiencing a few additional sweaty-headed days in the name of rocking this trend year-round. Judge me not.

7. Embellished Hats

Last but not least, a trend with which your imagination can run wild. Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2020 show featured the most luxurious gem-coated caps, and they were pretty much as close to an everyday tiara as one could hope for. Sadly, there’s nothing quite like this on the market right now, so if the below bedazzled options don’t suit you, you might have to grab a glue gun and DIY yourself something similar.

