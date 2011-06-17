Has Miuccia Prada Found The New Lindsey Wixson?

By now we all know and love the 17-year-old gap-tooth model Lindsey Wixson, but it wasn’t too long ago that she was just a regular ol’ teenager from Kansas before being plucked from obscurity by Miuccia Prada to be the face of Miu Miu. For Spring 2010, she opened the Prada show in Milan and closed for Miu Miu in Paris as exclusives, and in the time since, she’s become an international fashion superstar.

It looks like Miucciaalong with her casting director Ashley Brokawmight have struck gold once again. Meet Kelly Mittendorf, one of the stars of the prestigious Prada ad campaign for Fall 2011. The 17-year-old fresh face signed to Marilyn Models is so new to the business that she hasn’t even walked any shows yet, but her unique look is so strong that it’s not surprising industry insiders have already taken notice.

The online community has already embraced her, too: When one of her fans on Tumblr asked how she felt after booking the Prada campaign, she adorably replied:

“like i was the luckiest person alive! i mean, im just a highs schooler from po-dunk arcadia, arizona and to find it out was a once in a life time feeling”

How cute! Remember this face boys and girls, because when the Spring 2012 shows come around in September, we’re willing to bet we’ll be seeing a lot more of it.

Photo: Steven Meisel for Prada