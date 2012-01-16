Has The Lana Del Rey Backlash Officially Begun?

Lana Del Rey has made quite a splash on the hipster scene, and the fashion world has started to take notice of the 25-year-old singer. In fact, her greatest gig to date occurred this past Saturday when she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Now, anyone can tell you that this is truly a sign of making it in the biz. It certainly didn’t hurt that the host of the big show was Daniel Radcliffe. Needless to say, it was a high-wattage situation, but many think her anticipated performance fell flat.

Though her debut album has yet to be released (it comes out on January 31 on Interscope Records), her song “Video Games” is already a hit, so naturally that’s what she opted to sing. However, a couple celebs took to Twitter to express their confusion over Del Rey’s work.

My favorite person ever, Juliette Lewis, tweeted, “Wow watching this ‘singer’ on SNL is like watching a 12 yearold [sic] in their bedroom when theyre pretending to sing and perform #signofourtimes.” Oof. Buffy The Vampire Slayer/Bring It On‘s Eliza Dushku tweeted,”Who…..is…..this wack-a-doodle chick performing on #SNL..? Whaaaa?”

Frankly, they’re not the only ones. Hipster Runoff seems equally unimpressed with the newly-minted model/singer and has made mocking her an ongoing mission as of late, and early last month, Nerve compiled a not-so-nice mass consensus of what the internet world thought of the IT girl. Add that together with the fact that ‘Lana Del Rey backlash’ has been a trending topic on Twitter in the past, and this leads me to believe she might be played out before she ever gets a chance to actually release her album at the end of the month.

Take a look at her performance below and let us know if you think Lana Del Rey is going to deflate before she even really takes off.