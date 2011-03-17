Has Karl Lagerfeld Discovered the New Andrej Pejic?

We’ve done plenty to publicize our love for the androgynous wonder boy Andrej Pejic, but it looks like another pretty male model might be trying to steal his thunder. Last week, The Cut ran an interview with the 22-year-old Taiwanese-born model David Chiang, who has recently burst onto the fashion scene in a big way, walking for the likes of rag & bone, Dior Homme and Alexander McQueen.

Although David has the androgynous look that’s so popular these days, his femininity isn’t played up nearly as much as Andrej’s, and so far, he hasn’t walked any women’s runway shows or posed in womenswear for editorial. David’s claim to fame is that Karl Lagerfeld approached him backstage at a Dior Homme show and called him “a very beautiful Chinese girl.” Although he recalls the experience as being uncomfortable, David politely replied with a “thank you.”

In a backstage interview during Fashion Week, Andrej told The Telegraph that he would consider getting a sex-change if he was offered a Victoria’s Secret contract, and interestingly enough, David has the same lofty goal in mindminus the surgery. “My dream is Victoria’s Secret. I’m working on it. I really want big wings. Not the small wings, but Tyra wings,” he told The Cut.

I don’t see my love for Andrej waning anytime soon, but David’s certainly a boy that I am going to keep on my radarespecially since he loves Lady Gaga, calls Isabella Blow his style icon, still sleeps with a teddy bear, and says things like, “I see myself as the next Linda Evangelista. I don’t wake up for less than $10,000.”

