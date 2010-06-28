Has ‘The City’ Been Canceled? Bryan Boy Is Looking For A Date!

Whitney Port’s days on the red carpet numbered? Photo: YSL Belle D’Opium launch, courtesy of YSL

Fashionista is perpetuating the rumor that MTV’s The City has been cancelled. How will the world know how great Joe Zee is without a weekly televised documentation of it? Oh, and will Olivia still get a real job at Elle sans camera? The questions!

On the heels of exiting Hermes, Jean Paul Gaultier announced he’s teamed with la Perla on a lingerie collabo. We knew those cone bras were the prelude to something… (WWD)

If Rachel Bilson, Diane Kruger and Liv Tyler are any indication, mini satchels are all the rage. (Who What Wear)

15 minutes or 3 years? The Jersey Shore cast is being shot by Terry Richardson for an upcoming Rolling Stone. Is the media almost done with these kids? (Daily Mail UK)

Hot 64-year old Helen Mirren ‘fessed up as to how she looked so, well, hot in that infamous 2008 red bathing suittabloid photo to WWD: “Three weeks every six months, I decide to work out. Im unbelievably lazy. If I had any form of self-discipline, I would look a lot better than I do.” And women half her age everywhere scowl. (Never mind the topless bathtub shot in the recent New York magazine article!)

Designer as muse? Colin McDowell has penned a biography of Matthew Williamson that includes insights from bold names including Sienna Miller and Anna Wintour. It hits shelves October 18.(Vogue UK)

RT @ITSJEREMYSCOTT @ MY FAVORITE CAT ENTHUSIAST @PEACHES_G SHOWS OFF HER LOVE OF THE FELINE PERSUASION LIKE NEVER BEFORE !!

This is taking the cat’s meow one step too far.

RT @Rachel_Roy So honored to see the First Lady, Michelle Obama in our RRNY sleeveless dress stunning! http://twitpic.com/20roz1 -RR

Nice way to start out the week!

RT @bryanboy I need a hot date for Rad Hourani’s Karaoke party later at 10pm (assuming if I finish this backlog of work/go there). Where can I find one?

Karaoke + drinking + hot date = fashion debauchery

RT @yokoono Negative thinking is a luxury we can’t afford.

Perfect wisdom from the original ’60s hippie child.

