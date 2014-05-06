Harvey Weinstein Has Purchased Charles James Couture

On the morning following the Met Gala—an event marking the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit honoring iconic American couturier Charles James—the Harvey Weinstein Company has just announced that they will enter into a business partnership to revive James’ long-defunct label. According to Page Six, Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, will “breathe new life into the brand.”

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, James’ family have been in possession of the designer’s archives and designs since he passed away in 1978. Weinstein will enter into an equal partnership with the James family to help preserve those archives as well as enter into new ventures, “creating an exclusive couture house” and covering all licensing rights, including a fragrance.

This should be very interesting. It’s not been made clear yet whether Chapman will stay on as the creative director of Marchesa while she consults the new iteration of Charles James Couture. It seems unlikely that she’ll leave her own brand behind but it might be a challenge to tackle both projects independently.

