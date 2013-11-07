See Furry Fashion Monsters Doing Mundane Things In Rad Harper’s Bazaar Shoot

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami consistently wows us with his images of wild monsters and feral children. The latest iteration of his magic appears in the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar — larger-than-life versions of his creatures doing mundane things alongside gorgeous model Angela Lindvall in a shoot for the magazine on the streets of Los Angeles.

The editorial is the brainchild of genius Harper’s executive editor Laura Brown, who dreamed up the idea of putting the surreal creations in totally mundane scenarios. She then convinced Murakami to not only lend her the monsters for the shoot, but to also appear in the editorial himself.



“I love the unexpected in an expected situation, how surreal that is, so I was like, ‘Awesome, we’re going to take them to In ‘N Out burger, to Rodeo Drive,’ and he was delighted,” Brown told Fashionista. “He thought it was the coolest thing too, because just seeing what he created in that context was exciting for him as well.”

We love the idea of these outsized, amazing creatures caught in the blazing bright California sun, doing totally normal everyday human things.

And just in case you were wondering, Brown has big plans for the monsters. She’s taking them to Art Basel, where they’ll be guests at a special Harper’s dinner for Murakami.

“They might be checking people in,” she said. “I’m not sure if they can hold iPads but we’re going to give it a go!”