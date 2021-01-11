Harry Styles Was Apparently One of the Reasons Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Broke up

There have been a lot of rumors that Harry Styles was why Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up. But what’s the truth? For those who don’t remember, news broke in November 2020 that Wilde and Sudeikis had split after seven years together. The couple, who got engaged in 2012, share two kids: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Fast forward to January 2021, and news broke that Wilde was now in a relationship with Styles. The two confirmed their romance after they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding over the New Year’s weekend. Styles stars as one of the leads in Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

So why did Wilde and Sudeikis break up? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 10, that Sudeikis and Wilde split in early November 2020 but news didn’t break of their separation until a couple weeks later. The insider also claimed that Wilde’s on-set relationship with Styles was “a reason” for why she called off her engagement.

“Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry,” the source said. “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

That said, a second source told Us Weekly that Styles wasn’t a part of Wilde’s decision to break up with Sudeikis at all. “The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split,” the insider said. A third source also claimed that Wilde and Sudeikis were “already done” by the time she moved on with Styles. “Harry did not break up an engagement,” the insider said.

As for how Sudeikis feels about all of this, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that the comedian is “hurt” over his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship. “Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another,” the source said, noting that Sudeikis hope dhe and Wilde “would eventually reconcile and get back together.”

The insider continued, “He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry.”

The source also noted that Wilde “liked” Harry before they went official. “Olivia has always admired and liked Harry and specifically wanted to cast him because of that and she thought he would be perfect,” the insider said. “Olivia is really happy with Harry and they have fun together and have gotten to be really close through spending so much time together both on set and in their personal lives.”