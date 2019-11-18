Harry Styles’ New Song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Has A Truly Surprising Meaning

Ahem! Harry Styles just dropped a new single, and it’s somehow the new summer anthem of the year even though it’s literally November. It’s called “Watermelon Sugar.” But wait, there’s even more news! Fans think the meaning of Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ lyrics has to do with his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe, and the evidence is pretty convincing.

Harry Styles dropped ‘Watermelon Sugar’ during his appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 16. It’s a fun, sensual pop song that harkens back to warmer days. The lyrics include the lines: “I want more berries and that summer feelin’ / It’s so wonderful and warm / Breathe me in, breathe me out / I don’t know if I could ever go without / I’m just thinking out loud / I don’t know if I could ever go without / Watermelon sugar high.” In the chorus, Harry repeats the words “watermelon sugar high” over and over, leading listeners to wonder the obvious question: WTF is watermelon sugar?

Some quick Googling by dedicated Harry Styles stans uncovered the literary source of this phrase, plus a possible connection to his ex Camille Rowe. Camille once said that in an interview with Elle UK that one of her favorite books was In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan. Camille and Harry broke up in July 2018, and Harry has already admitted that his new music would be open about his break-up.

Watermelon sugar is hardly a common phrase, so it seems undeniable that there’s a link here. So, should Harry’s fans run out and grab the book? In Watermelon Sugar is a postmodern post-apocalyptic book about a world in which people build everything out of watermelon sugar, including houses and clothes. The sugar is made by removing the water from watermelons. It sounds like a really trippy and obscure novel, but hey—the phrase also works very well for Harry’s straightforwardly sweet pop song. The single will appear on “Fine Line,” due out on December 13.