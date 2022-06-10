Harry Styles Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Vans—Shop His Favorite Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While trendsetters like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid are always on our radar, there’s one that’s been making a splash in fashion for a while now—he doesn’t seem to be going out of style (pun intended) anytime soon. Drumroll, please! It’s the ever-trendy Harry Styles, of course!

From pearl necklaces and delicate blouses to bell-bottom flares and bright-colored suits, Harry kills it every single time. Next up, his shoes. The singer and actor has handed in his iconic Chelsea boots for a classic shoe brand that you probably wore all the time in high school: Vans.

Harry, surprisingly, does not have a whole lot of history (IYKYK) with Vans. While in One Direction, he was team Converse all the way. In the past few years, however, he’s swapped them for a few different Vans styles.

He’s mainly stuck to the Authentic Core Classics, but has also opted for the Old Skools. To make them even more timeless, he’s kept to neutral colors (a.k.a. black and white) for the most part.

Ahead, find five different pairs of Vans that Harry has been wearing on repeat. And while you’re at it, you might as well add one or two of them to your cart to check off summer shoe shopping from your to-do list. They’re kicks you can easily transition from summer to fall and even to winter and spring. Soon enough, you’ll be rocking them all the time, just like our sweet, sweet Harry.

Vans Old Skool in Black

Perhaps Harry’s most-worn pair of Vans, the Old Skool sneakers in black are so versatile. He wore them while performing on the TODAY Show in 2022, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, to a Spotify listening party in 2019 and pretty much every time a paparazzi could snap a pic of him. Style them with denim shorts and a cropped tank during the summer or with baggy pants like Harry.

Vans Old Skool $69.95 Buy Now

Vans Authentic Core Classics in White

It seems like Harry’s second fave pair of Vans are the Authentic Core Classics in all white. He wore them on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2022, while strolling through Los Angeles and down the streets of London. They’d look so cute with a colorful mini dress and shoulder bag.

Vans Authentic Platform 2.0 in Black

Harry is already a tall king, but to add even more inches, he wore the Authentic Platform 2.0 sneakers for a Harry’s House photo shoot (a.k.a. the white babydoll top and baggy jeans look that had everyone deceased), captured by Hanna Moon.

We know you probably weren’t expecting us to say that Vans will be your shoe of the summer, but the fashion icon himself can’t stop wearing them. Grab your pair and you’ll be golden (see what we did there?).