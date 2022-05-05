Here’s How to Get Tickets For Harry Styles’ ‘One Night Only’ Concert Before It’s too Late—& For $15 Off

If you don’t have Harry Styles tickets to his “One Night Only in New York” concert yet, don’t wait, because they’re selling out fast and will only become more expensive from her.

Styles announced his “One Night Only in New York” concert on May 2, 2022. “Harry’s House Live From New York. May 20th,” he captioned an Instagram post of the concert’s poster. The concert—which will have a second show, “One Night Only in London,” four days later on May 24, 2022—is in support of Styles’ upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, which will be released on May 20, 2022 (the same day as his “One Night Only in New York” concert.)

Styles—who released his lead single from Harry’s House, “As It Was,” in March 2022—opened up about the meaning of the album’s title in an interview with Better Homes and Garden in April 2022.“ Home feeling isn’t something that you get from a house,” he said at the time. “It’s more of an internal thing. You realize that when you stop for a minute.” Styles also told the magazine about how his relationship with sex and sexuality has changed over the years.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” he said. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, ‘Why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single’; it’s, like, yes, I have sex.”

Though Styles’ first two albums, Harry Styles and Fine Line, hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart, Styles told Better Homes and Garden that he doesn’t feel the same pressure for Harry’s House to have similar success. “Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success,” he said. “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

So where can fans buy Harry Styles tickets to his “One Night Only Concert in New York”? Read on for where to get Harry Styles tickets to the one-night-only event—and to score $15 off in the process.

Where to buy Harry Styles tickets

Where can fans buy Harry Styles tickets to his “One Night Only in New York” concert? Harry Styles tickets went on sale to American Express card members on May 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. Only American Express card members who registered by May 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET and were selected for the presale were eligible to purchase tickets. Harry Styles tickets went on sale for verified fans on May 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET.

While most Harry Styles tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Harry Styles tickets so you don’t miss his “One Night Only in New York” concert.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Harry Styles“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Harry Styles“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert!

When is Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert?

Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert is on May 20, 2022. Styles will also have a second concert, “One Night Only in London,” four days later on May 24, 2022.

Where is Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert?

Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” concert will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Long Island. Styles’ “One Night Only in London” concert will be held at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

What is Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” set list?

Harry Styles’ “One Night Only in New York” set list won’t be known until his performance at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on May 20, 2022, however, it’s expected that Styles will perform songs from his upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House. The album—which follows 2017’s Harry Styles and 2019’s Fine Line—features 13 tracks, including single “As It Was” and songs “Boyfriend” and “Late Talking,” which Styles performed for the first time at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022. See below for the full Harry’s House tracklist.

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” “Late Night Talking” “Grapejuice” “As It Was” “Daylight” “Little Freak” “Matilda” “Cinema” “Daydreaming” “Keep Driving” “Satellite” “Boyfriends” “Love of My Life”

