Harry Styles Had a Sweet AF Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Songs About him

He never goes out of style. Harry Styles’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s songs about him was beyond sweet. The former One Direction member, 25, opened up about his ex-girlfriend, 30, in an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, where he had nothing but nice words to say about the “Lover” singer.

In the radio interview on Monday, March 2, Styles was asked his thoughts on people who write songs about him, and, as expected, his answer led him to his past relationship with Swift. “I think it’s, like, flattering. Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs,” he said.

The “Fine Line” crooner and the “You Need to Calm Down” hitmaker dated for a few months in 2012. Though she’s never confirmed the rumors, fans believe that Swift’s songs “Style” and “Out of the Woods” from her 2014 album, 1989, are about her British ex-boyfriend. Fans also speculate that Styles’s song, “Two Ghosts,” from his 2017 self-titled debut solo album is about Swift because of the similar lyrics to her track “Style.” “Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” Styles sings in “Two Ghosts.” Swift, for her part she sings in “Style”: ““I got that red lip, classic thing that you like…You got that long hair slicked back, white T-shirt.”

Styles also confirmed in his interview with Stern that he’s not on dating apps. “It’s always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal,” he said. “I think a big part of it is like, you want to be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff.”

However, despite his breakups both in and out of the spotlight (Styles’ new album, Fine Line, is rumored to be abut his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe), the singer confessed that he still wants to get married one day. “It’s definitely what I want to do,” he said.