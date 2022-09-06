‘The Spit’ Dividing Social Media—Why Everyone Is Talking About Harry & Chris

The Don’t Worry Darling press tour is like watching a car cash in slow motion. Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival? It’s a question that has social media divided, after footage emerged of Harry taking his seat next to Chris at their film’s premiere on September 5.

The video shows Chris, already seated to watch the film, applauding Harry as the former One Direction star enters the theater. Harry appears to lean over Chris before taking his seat next to him. As if struck by something on his leg, Chris looks down at his lap and pauses for a moment. He seems puzzled. He then shakes his head ever-so-slightly before sitting back, smiling and laughing. The moment, which lasts less than 10 seconds, has set the internet aflame with speculation, but it’s just the latest in a string of dramas surrounding the Olivia Wilde-directed film, Don’t Worry Darling. It’s absolute mayhem.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

During the press conference at the movie’s showing at the Venice Film Festival, the cast (minus lead star Florence Pugh, more on that later) was there to answer the media’s questions. As Harry responded, quite nonsensically, to a question posed by a reporter, Chris appears to completely disassociate, appearing blank and expressionless. “You can almost see the screams catching in his throat” tweeted @romansgerri. “Chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying “see you at the movies!”, brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation…maybe cinema really is back,” wrote @waystarroyhoe.

It’s just the latest in a series of disagreements and scandals that have emerged from the making of Don’t Worry Darling. For months now, it’s believed one of the lead actors, Florence Pugh, and the movie’s director, Olivia Wilde, are also not getting along. It all started in July 2021, when Liv shared a photo of Florence on set. Fans speculated something was awry when Florence didn’t give the post a like after previously raving about how excited she was to work with Olivia on the film and it’s all snowballed from there. Citing scheduling conflicts, Florence dodged this latest press conference despite making the red carpet in Venice. This seems to send a pretty strong message that the two are feuding. When asked about the apparent clash between the two A-listers, Olivia told reporters: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” Olivia said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.” Liv, tell me you’re feuding with Flo without saying you’re feuding with Flo.