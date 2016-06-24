Harry Styles Signs Solo Record Deal, Probably Will Leave One Direction

Harry Styles, the boy whose name made him almost preternaturally determined to join a boy band, is going solo. But what is a boy band but the world’s most profitable form of hazing in its quest to find the next Justin Timberlake? Well, we’ll find out when Harry launches his solo album.

Billboard reports the 22-year-old singer signed a recording contract with Columbia Records, which is also One Direction’s label, for an undisclosed amount. There’s no word yet on a timeline for the album, but its release surely can’t be too far off. The move enflames rumors that 1D is done. Zayn Malik left in March 2015, and its remaining members have been on an extended hiatus since March.

Meanwhile, Harry is solidifying his status as a multihyphenate by racking up badges, Boy Scouts–style, as he tries his hand at acting. He’s currently filming “Dunkirk,” a World War II drama written and directed by Christopher Nolan, and is rumored to have landed the coveted role of Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic. JT, watch out.