Harry Styles Has Short Hair Now & The Internet Simply Cannot

So, we don’t know how to tell you this, but Harry Styles’ short hair photo is something you will never be able to unsee. We’re all used to seeing the One Direction alum with long flowing hair. However, it looks like the fashion icon has decided to switch up his look, and the internet is crumbling as a result.

We’ve seen Harry with shorter hair–his Met Gala look, for example, involved a cute, cropped hair look. However, his current hairstyle is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. The 25-year-old singer was spotted in Italy with his “fresh” new do, and it’s… a look. A Twitter user shared, “Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles.” Despite Harry’s new look, he was also kind enough to take a photo with the Twitter user’s mom. They tweeted, “Here’s another, with my mum, he was so sweet and kind. What an angel.”

Listen we’d all be pleased to meet the “Kiwi” singer too, but this haircut certainly would have thrown for a loop–and that’s exactly how the internet is responding. One fan tweeted, “What did you do your hair @Harry_Styles?” Another added, “harry styles’ and his unexpected hairstyle. ok bye” Another asked, “what kind of jonathon byers looking ass type hair cut is this.. is harry styles okay?”

Harry’s former bandmate Louis Tomlin even got in on the action saying, “EXPLAIN TO ME HOW HARRY AND LOUIS HAVE SWAPPED FACIAL HAIR AND STYLES I AM HAVING AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE.”

At this point, it looks like Harry’s new hair is going to be tied-in with his new era of music. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he chatted about getting more vulnerable with his sound and how much of his music will reflect on his past breakup. “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'” he said. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

Still, we weren’t prepared for this new lewk.