Harry Styles Sex Scenes Are on the Way—& He Says You Won’t Want to Watch ‘With Your Parents’

And nothing was the same (as it was). Harry Styles sex scenes are officially on the way soon, according to the Dunkirk star himself. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer confirmed that the next two movies he’s starring in, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, will include two onscreen sex scenes—and this will mark his first time ever doing something so spicy.

Styles went into great detail about his sex-scene experiences during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital FM. Kemp asked the One Direction alum if he could watch both movies with his parents. “I don’t think you can watch either with your parents,” Styles responded. Kemp further asked about his experiences on the set of both films while wondering if the singer used a netball during filming, which Styles denied having done. “I personally had no experience with a netball. I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is,” Styles explained.

The star also commended his crews on both sets, saying that “I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people we were working with.” He later added that he’s “never done [sex scenes] on camera, at least.”

“It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, ‘OK… above the filming, above everything that’s happening with the cameras, with me and you, we’re doing this together, we trust each other, and at any point, we can stop, and all that kind of stuff,” he added.

Styles is set to star in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and co-starring Florence Pugh about a couple in the 1950s. The film will be released on September 23, 2022. In addition, Styles will also star in 2022’s My Policeman, a romantic drama also set in the 1950s.

