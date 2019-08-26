Harry Styles’ Breakup With Camille Rowe Really Affected His Music

We know that it’s likely you haven’t recovered from the Rolling Stone cover, but we have more tea for you. Harry Styles revealed how his Camilla Rowe breakup impacted new music. If you didn’t know Harry and Camille dated from summer 2017 to July 2018. Apparently, their relationship was wonderful until it wasn’t.

Back in January 2018–an insider told The Sun, “Camille’s come along at exactly the right point in Harry’s life. He’s had plenty of fun but seems to be content hanging out with her. They get on great. She’s laid back and cool, plus she’s been really supportive of his career. The relationship is still fairly relaxed, he’s hardly at the stage where they see each other every day.”

Unfortunately, six months later–the couple was over and no further details were announced.

Now in his Rolling Stone interview, Harry’s best friend– Tom Hull explained how the breakup changed the “Sign of the Times” singer’s music.

He went through this breakup that had a big impact on him. I turned up on Day One in the studio, and I had these really nice slippers on. His ex-girlfriend that he was really cut up about, she gave them to me as a present—she bought slippers for my whole family. We’re still close friends with her. I thought, ‘I like these slippers. Can I wear them—is that weird?’“So I turn up at Shangri-La the first day and literally within the first half-hour, he looks at me and says, ‘Where’d you get those slippers? They’re nice,’” Hull continued. “I had to say, ‘Oh, um, your ex-girlfriend got them for me.’ He said, ‘Whaaaat? How could you wear those?’ He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship. But I kept saying, ’The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you’re writing.’

In Rolling Stone–Harry spoke directly about how the breakup affected his music. “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ’So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’” Styles said. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

We’re ready to hear it!