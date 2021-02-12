Harry Styles Doesn’t Want Jason Sudeikis to Feel ‘Threatened’ by Him Dating Olivia Wilde

If you’re curious to know how Harry Styles reacted to Olivia Wilde dating him after Jason Sudeikis split from her, you won’t have to wonder much longer: Harry just doesn’t want there to be any hard feelings, HollywoodLife reports.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, first sparked romance rumors with the Booksmart director, 36, in January after they were spotted holding hands while attending a wedding together in Montecito, California. While neither Harry nor Olivia has yet to address their relationship publicly, a source close to the Fine Line songwriter tells HollywoodLife that he isn’t interested in flaunting their romance—in part because he doesn’t want Olivia’s ex-fiancé, 45, to “feel bad” or “threatened” by him.

“He really likes Olivia, but he doesn’t want to make it a relationship that’s always in the news,” the source began. “He wants their relationship to be between the two of them, and that’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it, because he doesn’t want Jason to feel bad or threatened by him.”

The source continued, “Harry wants to spend his time with Olivia under the radar, although he knows that’s nearly impossible. But, he just wants to have a natural and loving relationship with Olivia the best way he can.” Harry—who stars in the upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling, directed by Olivia herself—is still “figuring out how to navigate it all and since it is so new, they’re taking things day by day,” the insider added, noting, it’s been “so far so good. He is really trying to make outside distractions a minimum.”

Harry and Olivia’s rumored romance comes less than a year after her split with Jason. News of the Ted Lasso star and Olivia’s split came in November 2020. The pair first started dating in 2011 and got engaged months later in 2012. and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. “The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told People at the time. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”The exes share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.