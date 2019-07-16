Harry Styles Could Be Prince Eric In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ & We’re Hype

Who better to play the dashing Prince Eric than the dashing Harry Styles? With a smile that can melt hearts and that iconic dark brown hair, Styles seems like a shoe-in for the role. According to reports, Harry Styles could be The Little Mermaid’s Prince Eric and now that’s all we want to see happen. Beyoncé’s protégée Halle Bailey is set for the title role, and we’ve been waiting in anticipation to see who will play the hunky Prince to her adventurous, loving Ariel. And its looks like there may be a new Prince Harry…*wink wink*…get it? We’d love to see the former One Direction band member on the big screen. Watching him go “under the sea” would be a dream come true.

Some fans have called for BTS’ Jimin to play Bailey’s love interest, calling for more diverse casting from Disney. But we’re just simply not sure which way the production is leaning. So far, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to play some of the classic film’s other leading roles (Ursula, Flounder, etc). If Disney follows through on casting Styles, it would make the film far more likely to be music-centric. Though the original 1989 film featured no singing from Prince Eric, that was changed for the Broadway musical in the early 2000s. They wrote music for Prince Eric’s character, including two solos. And we’d feel truly blessed if we could hear the “Meet Me Halfway” singer serenade us with the solo, “Her Voice.”

Check this video from the Broadway production and tell us Styles shouldn’t sing this: