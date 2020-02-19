Harry Styles’ Bright Yellow Suit Is the Only Thing I Care About, K Thanks

Scroll To See More Images

Not to be dramatic or anything, but I would probably die for Harry Styles—and it’s not just because he has both the voice and disposition of an angel. In addition to all his talents (and good looks, obviously), the singer has some of the absolute best and wildest style. Harry Styles’ 2020 Brit Awards outfits were just another example of how iconic the singer’s wardrobe is, and I will probably never get over it. My sweet, sweet Haz attended both the Brit Awards and after party, donning two incredible ensembles along the way. Be still my heart (and probably yours, too), because these looks deserve an award of their own.

The most notable look of the night was arguably the bright yellow Marc Jacobs suit that Harry Styles wore during the awards, the after party and at the cabaret night club for the after-after party. (I’d love to see who was on that list.) Not one to shy away from bold colors, the singer chose the brightest of them all: yellow. Paired with a purple neck scarf and lavender nails, Harry Styles has knocked me off my bed with the pure force of this gorgeous ensemble.

After the after party at The Standard in London, Harry continued wearing this suit sans the purple scarf. Maybe he got too warm, or maybe he just wanted to switch up the look—Either way, it allowed us all a peek at the silky purple shirt the singer wore under the three-piece Marc Jacobs suit. This outfit is officially the only thing I will care about for the rest of my life, probably.

Let us not, however, forget Harry Styles’ Brit Awards red carpet look from earlier in the night. The singer paired a chocolate brown suit with a purple sweater (He’s really loving purple right now, huh?), white scalloped collar and a string of pearls (another accessory he’s been keen on recently). This look—much like the yellow suit—is something that dreams are made of, and I will forever be in awe of this sartorially gifted man. In the words of Haz himself, “Walk through fire for you, just let me adore you.”