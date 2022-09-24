Harry & Olivia Were Spotted Kissing For the 1st Time Since ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere Drama—See Photos Here

Back together officially? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde photos emerged after the Don’t Worry Darling premiere. The couple was spotted out on a date in New York City after Harry’s residency at Madison Square Garden.

The Don’t Worry Darling star and director were out on a night on the town. Harry recently finished up his 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden on September 21, 2022. Olivia showed up and supported her boyfriend at the Garden as he was honored with a banner commemorating his historic run. The couple was keeping their distance from each other as the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling rolled around. At the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, they were not photographed together aside from cast group photos. Harry, on the other hand, seemed to be making headlines by allegedly spitting on Chris Pine, which was confirmed to be false. Many fans speculated the couple were broken up amid the drama that was accumulating from the film’s release. The newly emerged photos from DailyMail (see the photos here) seem to confirm that the couple hasn’t broken up. In fact, they were seen smooching it up in the middle of the street.

The drama that surrounds the movie seems to be attributed to Olivia, Harry and co-star Florence Pugh. A source revealed to Page Six that a rift between Florence and Olivia was because of the director’s affair with Harry. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason Sudeikis when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. Another inside revealed that Olivia’s ex-fiancé “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

Since then, Florence did not participate in any press revolving around the psychological thriller film. The press dodge was speculated by TheWrap, who confirmed that she had commitments to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part Two, which is currently being shot in Budapest. “[Florence will] be doing greetings for us from the set of Dune because she’s not doing press,” a studio executive said. During Don’t Worry Darling’s film event in New York City, Florence also did not attend because she was busy filming Dune. However, she posted her positive experiences with the movie on her Instagram on the film’s release date on September 23, 2022.