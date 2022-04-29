Here’s How Harry Reacted After Olivia Was Served ‘Mortifying’ Custody Papers From Jason in Public

Nothing but supportive. Harry Styles is caring for Olivia Wilde after she was served Jason Sudeikis’ custody papers. The Don’t Worry Darling director was on stage promoting her new movie featuring Harry when she was met with the surprise.

According to an insider for HollywoodLife, the “As It Was” singer has been by Olivia’s side through all of it. “He doesn’t have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love,” the source revealed. “Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again.”

The same insider continued, “Honestly, Olivia thought that he was not going to be able to deal with this all and he has stepped up to the plate and then some. Harry is in this for the long haul and has shown her this over and over again.”

The Booksmart director was given custody papers on stage while she was promoting her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling on April 27, 2022 in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. According to various reports, Olivia had no idea that she would be served on stage, and neither did her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate,” an insider told Page Six. Even with the interruption, Olivia powered through the presentation. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction.”

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple was engaged in 2013 and together they have two children together: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. Olivia started dating Harry in January in 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. An insider told HollywoodLife on February 21, 2022, that the couple are going slow and steady. “[Olivia] doesn’t want to move too fast and scare [Harry] off,” the insider said. “She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”