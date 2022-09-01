Harry & Olivia Are ‘Talking About Getting Engaged’ Less Than a Year After Her Split From Jason

Taking the next step? Harry Styles and Olivia have talked about getting engaged, but there’s one relationship milestone they’d prefer to tick off first.

Sources told Us Weekly in September that “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush.” The source added the 28-year-old “As It Was” singer does “want his own children one day,” but at the moment, “he’s not looking to get married and start a family.” He’s just enjoying his relationship with Olivia, 38, and spending time with her two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom Olivia shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The happy couple is looking at houses together, however. “Harry and Olivia have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA,” the insider said. This isn’t the first time engagement rumors have flown about. In April 2022, gossip Instagrammer Deux Moi replied “yes” to a fan who asked whether Harry and Olivia were already engaged. “There is a high probability that they are! I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me!!!!!” the anonymous founder of the account elaborated.

But in a recent interview with Rolling Stone in late August, Harry touched on how the negative online rhetoric toward his girlfriend has affected him. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Olivia also explained to Rolling Stone that the harassment from so-called Harry stans make up the small minority, suggesting the fans aren’t his true supporters if this is how they behave towards the people he loves. “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” she said. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Despite all the noise and speculative attention about their relationship, Olivia is “the happiest” she’s ever been. In an interview for Vogue’s January 2022 issue, she said it can be difficult not to “correct the false narrative” about them, “but I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

There’s been a lot of buzz about Olivia’s new directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her boyfriend, Harry, and Florence Pugh and is scheduled for release in late September. The buzz hasn’t been about the film itself, but rather what’s been supposedly going on behind the scenes. Florence was apparently disappointed by Olivia’s behavior on-set; “disappearing” to cheat on Jason with Harry. “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two,” Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni contended in an article published on August 27.