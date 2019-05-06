Harry Styles Wore a Sheer Jumpsuit on the Met Gala Red Carpet, and Am I the Only One Who Just Peed My Pants

Scroll To See More Images

I love one man and one man only, and his name is Harry Styles. Watching the singer’s style change throughout the years has been, for lack of a better word, a ~journey~, and he’s quickly become a true style icon. To say I was excited to see Harry Styles’ Met Gala 2019 look would be an understatement. Styles has shown he has major sartorial chops with wild, colorful suits and Mick Jagger-esque ensembles that always leave me swooning. So, with the Met Gala theme “camp”, I knew the singer would pull out all the stops—and I was not wrong.

The Met Gala co-host arrived at the event wearing a sheer AF Alessandro Michele jumpsuit. If I wasn’t already convinced that Harry Styles is a sartorial genius, this outfit would do it. The sheer top was so incredibly detailed and absolutely beautiful. It totally reminded me a little bit of Dr. Frank N. Furter from the campy classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. I don’t know if this was a coincidence, but it definitely fits the theme. As if the ensemble weren’t wild enough, the singer wore dangly drop earrings to really tie the full lacy look together.

Plus, even before the Met Gala, Styles stepped out in a pre-show ensemble that gave me total modern zoot suit vibes. Wearing a custom red velvet Gucci jacket (because of course), Styles looked incredible, a little wild (got that campy look going) but also overall incredible.

With co-hosts like Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, we knew this Met Gala would be an evening to remember. Both celebrities have become known for not only their talent, but their jaw-dropping looks. I’d like to personally thank whoever decided to ask Styles and Gaga to host this year, because it is a true gift. Honestly, I could probably die happy now. (But I think I’ll stay a while, because I have to see what these stars wear next.)