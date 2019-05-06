Fans Are Literally Gasping For Air at Harry Styles’ Gender-Fluid Met Gala Look

The Met Gala is giving it to us! Co-host, Harry Styles’ 2019 Met Gala look literally has fans in shambles. The One Direction alum showed up on the pink carpet dressed head to toe in gorgeous black Gucci with a pearl earring to match. Styles appeared on the carpet with fellow co-chair and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele. Honestly, his see-through frock had fans crumbling in awe.

Though Styles’ look was black –it was full of glam and went perfectly with the “Camp” theme. His outfit included billowing ruffles, lace, and a ton of accessories. Styles has never been afraid of gender-bending looks because he just does it so well. His top featured some peak-a-boo-windows where he proudly displayed his tattoos. He also stunned with some stunning rings and a colorful scars.

One fan tweeted, “Oh. my god. his hair. his smile. his earring. his tattoos. i’m SHAKING!” Another said, “Harry has come to snatch all wigs.”

Clearly, Styles is not about to let anyone put him in a box. Though he began his career in a boy band, he can do anything–especially when it comes to fashion.