Harry Styles’ ‘Lights Up’ Lyrics Meaning Has Everyone Shook & Here’s Why

It’s been two years since Harry Styles released his first solo album, but now, the former One Direction star is setting the internet on fire with a new single. Harry Styles’ “Lights Up” lyrics meaning has everyone shook and here’s why.



With Harry’s latest hits being “Only Angel,” “Meet Me In The Hallway,” etc., dating back to 2017, we’re thrilled to hear of his new release. The name of the single is “Lights Up,” and you guessed it; it’s about shining bright and not dimming who you are. The part about knowing yourself serves as an inspiration and of course, the beat is catchy.

In case you wanted to sing along, here are the words to the chorus:

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Runnin’ through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?

Some fans figured new music would be coming based on Harry’s latest tweet, “Do,” which is the first word in the line, “Do you know who you are?” But other fans were clueless, trying to figure out the hint.



On May 12, Harry tweeted, “Two Years. Thank you for everything. I love you, truly. H.” Between May and now, he has only Retweeted a couple of accounts: Gucci, Rolling Stone, and one reply to a fan in August. But on October 5, he actually tweeted the two-letter word and fans went crazy.





We can’t wait for the official announcement of more music, but for now: “I’m not ever going back. Shine, step into the light. Shine, so bright sometimes.”