Here’s if Harry ‘Reached Out’ to Jason After Rumors He Cheated With Olivia—Where They Stand Now

Staying away from the drama? Harry Styles is stepping back from Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s separation. A source close to the “As It Was” musician reveals if he contacted the Ted Lasso star in any way after he and Olivia went their own ways.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry is giving Jason space after he coupled up with Olivia. “Harry has not reached out to Jason at any point,” the source said, noting that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” interfere. Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry starred. At the time, Olivia was still engaged to Jason. Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

While on stage presenting Don’t Worry Darling in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, Olivia was interrupted by a woman to give her a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Olivia questioned, commenting about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Jason, Olivia put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote: “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” referring to Harry. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” Jason then apologized to Olivia for ruining her talk. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he said. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Meanwhile, the drama caused a rift between the star of the movie Florence Pugh and Olivia, its director. Several reports of the two feuding emerged when Page Six reported that Olivia and Harry’s relationship made Florence uneasy. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source told Page Six. “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.” Another report came out recently from Puck News that Florence was annoyed by Olivia and her absence from the set. “Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two.”