Harry Styles Says He ‘Hated’ Our Favorite Song From ‘Fine Line’ & We Feel Attacked

You know how the old adage goes: Keep calm, and carry on listening to Fine Line. OK, maybe not quite. But that’s how we imagine most Hazza stans get through their rough patches. You can imagine our surprise, then, when we learned that Harry Styles “hated” his “Watermelon Sugar” lyrics when he first wrote the song. How could a track that exudes such absolute bliss be the source of Harry’s hatred? Who knew Harry even had the capacity to “hate” anything? So many questions; at least some answers lie ahead.

Everyone’s favorite former One Direction member (hey, Zayn has Gigi to fawn over him and, well, Niall’s doing his thing) decided to grace the, erm, little office of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series on March 16. The 26-year-old “Adore You” singer settled in with a gracious backing band to deliver a sweet medley of Fine Line‘s songs, including the aforementioned concept track, “To Be Lonely,” “Cherry,” and yes, “Watermelon Sugar.”

While the pastel-clad singer kicked off with a gorgeous, acoustic rendition of “Cherry,” he did follow up, finally, with the “hated” song in question. But not before explaining its genesis.

“We kind of liked it when we first had it, then I kind of really hated it for a long time and then came back and it kept kind of coming back into the mix,” he said.

He added, “It’s kind of about that initial euphoria of like when you start seeing someone, you start sleeping with someone, or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them.”

Ah, phew. Sounds like Harry just experienced a typical case of artists’ perfectionism—he just needed to take a step back from his beloved single to appreciate it anew. Thankfully, he did exactly that; otherwise, we wouldn’t have the goodness that is “Watermelon Sugar” today. Honestly, could you imagine Fine Line without it?

Watch the video below.