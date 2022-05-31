Run, Don’t Walk: Target Carries an Exclusive ‘Harry’s House’ Vinyl That Is So D*mn Pretty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you asked me what I’ve been doing since May 20, I’d tell you that I’ve been listening to Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, over and over and over again. I’ve also been recovering because there are some major bangers and serious tearjerkers on the album. On top of all that, I endured The Hunger Games while trying to snag a pair of Love On Tour concert tickets. After the much-anticipated album release and all of these other Harry happenings, I figure it’s time to pick up some HS merch.

At the top of my list is a Harry’s House vinyl. Do I own a record player? No. Do I still need this? Yes!!! Whether you’re a vinyl hoarder or simply want the shiny new toy front and center on your bookshelf, there’s a Target exclusive version of Harry’s third solo studio album.

What makes it special, you might ask? It’s a translucent yellow vinyl that’ll look SO good in your collection. The O.G. vinyl is a work of art, too, but the translucent yellow disc just hits differently.

Though I’m sure you’ve already listened to his new album 1,000 times, if you haven’t, here are some reviews that truly encompass everything all of us loyal stans are feeling.

“This is one of the best albums I have ever heard in my entire life, period. I am so grateful my ear holes got to hear these beautiful wonderful delicious tasty scrumptious voluptuous songs,” raved one shopper who gave the Target exclusive vinyl a five-star rating.

As for the visual aesthetic of the record, “The color of the vinyl is amazing. Plays extremely well and came delivered in perfect condition!” wrote another reviewer.

Need we say more? Harry Styles can take all of my money and that includes money well spent on the Target exclusive version of Harry’s House.