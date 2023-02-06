Harry Styles Almost Fell Off Stage During His Grammys Performance—See the Video

It wouldn’t be an awards show without some sort of viral moment, so when Harry Styles almost fell off the stage during his Grammys performance, fans went into a meltdown on social media.

Known for his energetic stage presence, the pop superstar was singing “As It Was” off his hit album from Harry’s House—for which he scored a bunch of nominations at the 65th Grammys—on a raised rotating platform. For a moment, it looked like momentum was going to get the better of him, almost tipping down the ramp to another section of the stage. Harry managed to pull himself up just in time but not before taking a few extra steps to recollect his balance.

Social media was flooded with messages speculating about the moment. “When harry jumped back on the spinny thing i did in fact scream DONT FALL,” tweeted one. “Okay but real quick…did Harry mean to kinda fall like that earlier ooooor did he actually lose his Footing???” another said. “Y’all gonna act like you didn’t just see him almost fall down during his performance,” tweeted another fan.

His performance came after winning his second Grammy ever. Styles was awarded Best Pop Vocal for Harry’s House, having won Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021 for “Watermelon Sugar”. For a musician that dominated pop culture for the past 12 months, Styles certainly dressed the part. Walking the red carpet, he was dressed in a harlequin jumpsuit courtesy of the Parisian label Egonlab and Swarovski. He had a costume change for his live performance, donning a silver fringed jumpsuit that caught the light as he tore around the stage in trademark Styles er…style.

“As It Was,” which was released on April 1, 2022, is the lead single from Harry‘s third studio album, Harry’s House, which debuted on March 20, 2022. The song, which is two minutes and 47 seconds long, was written by Harry and songwriters Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, who have also co-written songs like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You,” “Golden” and “Falling” with the former One Direction member.

In an interview with Dazed in 2021, Styles—who has released as well as starred in movies like Dunkirk, Eternals, Don’t Worry Darling and The Policeman—talked about what it’s been like to balance both careers. “I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I’m coming from music where I don’t think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I’m the new guy. I haven’t been (an actor) for a long time and that’s really cool, I feel like I’ve learned so much and life is about learning.”

He continued: “[With acting], you’re trying to remove a lot of yourself and key into someone else,” he explains. “On the most basic level, it’s like being a kid and you’re playing pretend. I am not a very confrontational person, I think I’m pretty chill, so then when you have a character who is like that, it’s fun to explore.” Though acting and music are different, Harry also told the magazine about how both passions have helped the other. “I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that’. And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much,” he said. “Any time you are looking at the world through someone else’s lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.